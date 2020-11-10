The 2-year-old fell outside of a third-floor window on the 700 block of Ethan Allen Avenue, police say.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A toddler has died Monday after suffering injuries and trauma from falling nearly 40-feet from a window located on the third floor of an apartment building in Montgomery County on Sunday, according to Pete Piringer.

The boy was in critical condition and taken to a hospital in the area, according to police.

No further information has been released by officials. The details on how the toddler fell out of the building and what injuries were sustained remain unknown.

