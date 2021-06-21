Toddler escapes Brighton Center by scaling high-walled, locked playground

Center officials said the child escaped by climbing on a piece of play equipment, which tripped a security system. A passerby found the child and returned him.

SAN ANTONIO — A toddler is safe after a scary escape from the Brighton Center on the northeast side. The incident happened Friday morning at the non-profit organization.

The Brighton Center on Higgins Road specializes in providing early childhood education and developmental services/therapies to help children with disabilities or delays.

A San Antonio Police Department report confirms a toddler was able to get out of a high-walled, locked playground.

Center officials said the child escaped by climbing on a piece of play equipment and tripping a security system.

The police report indicates when the child made it to the busy street, a passerby stopped, scooped up the child and returned him to the center.

Kim Jefferies, the CEO of the center, said they are grateful for the help, adding they took immediate steps to correct the issues that led to the situation

State officials confirm the facility also followed rules and self-reported the incident immediately. Jefferies also said the center has notified the parents whose children are in the same classroom of the incident.