'Today our lights shine for you': Texas police departments pay tribute to fallen Trooper Chad Walker

DALLAS — Law enforcement departments across the state paused for one minute Thursday afternoon and paid tribute to fallen Texas state trooper Chad Walker.
"To Trooper Walker and his loved ones: today our lights shine for you," Grapevine police said on social media.
Walker died Wednesday. He had been on life support after he was shot last week evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia.
Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. Authorities said the man who shot Walker later killed himself after fleeing the scene.
After the announcement of Walker's death, Gov. Greg Abbott asked law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Walker and all officers in Texas.
"To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," the governor said.
According to Walker's obituary, his services will be held in Groesbeck, where he was from. Groesbeck is about 40 minutes east of Waco.
Visitation will be open to the public at Groesbeck Funeral Home, 1215 E Yeagua St., Groesbeck, from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.
Walker's funeral service is scheduled for the following day at 10 a.m on April 7. It will be held at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium, 1202 N Ellis St., Groesbeck. Walker's burial will follow at LaSalle Cemetery, FM 1953.
No word if his funeral service is open to the public. The funeral home said it will come out with more information.
Below are videos that police departments across Texas shared on Twitter:
KCEN and The Associated Press contributed to this story.