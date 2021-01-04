'Today our lights shine for you': Texas police departments pay tribute to fallen Trooper Chad Walker

Law enforcement officers across the state turned on their red and blue lights for one minute Thursday in honor of the fallen state trooper.

DALLAS — Law enforcement departments across the state paused for one minute Thursday afternoon and paid tribute to fallen Texas state trooper Chad Walker.

"To Trooper Walker and his loved ones: today our lights shine for you," Grapevine police said on social media.

Walker died Wednesday. He had been on life support after he was shot last week evening while stopping to help a driver in an apparently disabled vehicle west of Mexia.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He had worked in law enforcement since 2003 and had been with DPS since 2015. Authorities said the man who shot Walker later killed himself after fleeing the scene.

After the announcement of Walker's death, Gov. Greg Abbott asked law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. Thursday to honor Walker and all officers in Texas.

"To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o'clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe," the governor said.

According to Walker's obituary, his services will be held in Groesbeck, where he was from. Groesbeck is about 40 minutes east of Waco.

Visitation will be open to the public at Groesbeck Funeral Home, 1215 E Yeagua St., Groesbeck, from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Walker's funeral service is scheduled for the following day at 10 a.m on April 7. It will be held at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium, 1202 N Ellis St., Groesbeck. Walker's burial will follow at LaSalle Cemetery, FM 1953.

No word if his funeral service is open to the public. The funeral home said it will come out with more information.

Below are videos that police departments across Texas shared on Twitter:

Thank you Trooper Walker for your service and your sacrifice.



Rest In Peace brother. #NeverForgotten #ArlingtonTX @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/RG9CjgZTW8 — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) April 1, 2021

This is for you Trooper Chad Walker.



May you rest in eternal peace.

We honor your service and will never forget your sacrifice.

💙💙💙@TxDPS pic.twitter.com/u3zcCTSNWr — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) April 1, 2021

Today at 1pm Texas law enforcement turned on our red & blue lights for 1 min to honor fallen DPS Trooper Chad Walker. We stand with our brothers and sisters at @TxDPS and Trooper Walker’s family during this difficult time. We will #neverforget his sacrifice. #Hero #Colleyville pic.twitter.com/HbglziySbo — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) April 1, 2021

We stand with @TxDPS and all law enforcement officers in honor of Trooper Chad Walker. We thank him for his service and grieve for his family, friends and comrades. Today our lights shine for Trooper Walker. pic.twitter.com/bIl8mjCbn9 — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) April 1, 2021

In memory of @TxDPS Trooper Chad Walker, and to honor all Texas law enforcement, our overhead emergency lights are on for one minute today.



We will forever honor and remember those members of our Blue family who made the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/qeSmKLMlaV — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) April 1, 2021

Moment of silence for @TxDPS Trooper Walker. Thank you for your service & sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/EI7wZdxb39 — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) April 1, 2021

Thank you for your service, Trooper Walker. We’ll take it from here. pic.twitter.com/96c3GA1JiH — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) April 1, 2021

A show of support for fallen @TxDPS Trooper Chad Walker and all law enforcement personnel in the state of Texas.

🚔🚨💙👮👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/U76xD5W3yG — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 1, 2021

Today we along with @DENTONPD honored the life of Trooper Chad Walker. We will forever remember the ultimate sacrifice you made. pic.twitter.com/9E3LGC4nvk — UNT Police Dept. (@UNTPolice) April 1, 2021

Today at 1:00 PM the Crandall ISD Police Department turned on their red and blue flashing lights in honor of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker and all officers across the state of Texas. pic.twitter.com/yzT8YJaQXU — Crandall ISD (@OfficialCISD) April 1, 2021

Gov. Abbott has asked all law enforcement officers in Texas to turn their red & blue lights on at 1pm today for 1 minute to honor DPS Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot March 26 near Mexia, TX, and died March 31.



Tyler ISD PD officers will participate in front of their schools. pic.twitter.com/FeDrmnmBem — Tyler ISD 🏛 (@TylerISD) April 1, 2021