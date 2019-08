SAN ANTONIO — Today is move-in day for thousands of UTSA students at the main campus. 4,300 students in all live on campus. Classes may start Monday, but these students are getting a head start on getting acquainted with the campus and their fellow classmates.

We sent Eyewitness News reporter Jeremy Baker to speak with students, their parents, and UTSA officials about the big day.

