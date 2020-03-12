Tobin Land Bridge to open on schedule, former mayor says

On December 11, The Robert L.B. Land Bridge will become the great connector at Phil Hardberger Park. But a drive-by the Wurzbach Parkway structure raises questions.

SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger won't get the traditional ribbon-cutting or ceremonial bang for the latest addition to the park bearing his name, but he is confident the bridge will open at 1 pm on December 11.

"It appears to me that they have not fallen behind, and they assured me as late as yesterday they were not behind," he said.

The $23 million Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge is for people and animals. Hardberger touts the bridge connecting the east and west sides of the 330-acre park as a structure unique to San Antonio and the nation.

"I would have to say this is going to be a major highlight in my life," he said.

The project is a public-private production. $13 million came from a voter-approved bond in 2017. $10 million comes from donors.

"Citizens per se got a $23 million bridge for $13 million," he said.

Structurally, the bridge is 150 feet wide and comes with a skywalk elevating through treetops.

But a drive-by of the Wurzbach Parkway project does not reveal a finished look for a bridge opening in a matter of days.

"I'd be a liar if I didn't say I've asked that very same question for myself," he said.

It will open, he said.