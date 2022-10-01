John Mulaney announced for October stop at the Tobin Center

Tickets to see the comedian go on sale to the general public Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — Following in the footsteps of Tig Notaro and Tracy Morgan, popular comedian John Mulaney is set to bring the laughs in downtown San Antonio this fall.

The Emmy-winning "Saturday Night Live" alum has been all over the small screen as of late, having been involved in the hit parody show "Documentary Now!" while guesting on "The Simpsons" and producing the hit Netflix children's special "John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch," while also voicing characters in the films "Into the Spider-Verse" and the recent "Chip 'n Dale" reimagining.

Mulaney will visit the Tobin Center on Oct. 7, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. They start at $79.50, with higher-priced VIP packages also available.

Also coming to the Tobin...

The downtown performing arts hub has also announced a live "CoComelon" production, based on the megapopular YouTube nursery-rhymes show, is coming on Oct. 1 as part of a newly announce tour featuring "an interactive musical romp with magical special effects" and original tunes.

Tickets to "CoComelon LIVE!" also go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., starting at $29.50. Other packages include the opportunity for an in-person or virtual meet-and-greet with cast members, and start at $75 for the add-on option.

Later this year, holiday spirit comes to the Tobin with the recently announced production "A Christmas with C.S. Lewis." Set on Christmas Eve in 1962, the show features theater actor David Payne as the iconic author speaking "about the significant events and the people that shaped his life," as well as sharing his experiencing of meeting fellow literary legend J.R.R. Tolkien.