TMI Episcopal student found unresponsive by parents, dies

SAN ANTONIO — Jackson Mohr, the 13-year-old student at Texas Military Institute Episcopal who was found unresponsive by his parents, has died, TMI Episcopal said in a livestream update Thursday.

Mohr was found unresponsive and without a pulse at his house on Wednesday, April 20, according to a press release from TMI Episcopal.

TMI Episcopal said CPR was performed on Mohr. He was rushed to Methodist Children's Hospital where his pulse was restored and he was placed on a ventilator.

Mohr appeared to have been left without oxygen for some time, TMI Episcopal said .

TMI Episcopal said Mohr was an organ donor and doctors are currently working to match his organs to patients.