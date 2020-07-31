Gained the Quarantine 15? Tips for exercising at home with ease

New survey finds 76-percent of people gained up to 16 pounds during isolation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you gained weight amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone. On behalf of Nutrisystem, OnePoll surveyed 2,000 Americans concerning weight gain in the month of June.

76-percent of respondents say they gained up to 16 pounds during isolation. The weight gain is being blamed on eating comfort foods, stress, snacking more, boredom, and struggling to maintain a consistent eating schedule during quarantine. As a result of the weight gain, 63-percent of respondents say they're now focusing on getting in shape and dropping the extra pounds.

Despite the COVID-19 crisis, you can still get fit with a well-balanced diet and at-home workouts. The CDC says adults need 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity activity, such as brisk walking, for health benefits. But, regardless of your age or fitness level, some sot of physical activity is better than nothing.

Here are ideas for staying active close to home:

Engage in active family play time. Any game that gets everyone up and moving counts!

Catch up on household chores such as cleaning out the closet. Vacuuming is also a physical activity.

Get outside. Mow the grass, go for a walk, or take a bike ride. Remember to maintain a safe distance between yourself and other active neighbors.

Make television watching more active by doing jumping jacks or push-ups during the commercials.