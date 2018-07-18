San Antonio — An anonymous tip led to the largest seizure of unreported currency smuggled by a group of people including a University of Incarnate Word student, according to an affidavit obtained by KENS 5.

The affidavit says the international student, Juan Pablo Hoyos Avila, was caught attempting to smuggle nearly a million dollars on a private aircraft out of San Antonio International Airport to Monterrey, Mexico on Tuesday, July 17.

Customs and Border Protection of San Antonio said they were alerted to the smuggling operation from an anonymous phone call around 6:45 pm Tuesday, according to the affidavit.

CBP officers immediately demanded the plane be sent to a private aircraft inspection facility.

During an inspection, officers said they uncovered boxes appearing to hold fans but were actually filled with several bundles wrapped in duct tape. The bundles contained a total of $879,000.

The affidavit said the individuals inside of the plane were UIW student Juan Pablo Hoyos Avila, Rafael Gabriel Martinez Leal, Jose Andres Marroquin Salazar, Jorge Luis Martinez Hernandez, and Marina Montserrat Guajardo Leal.

UIW student Avila told officers $960 of the money was his.

After officers searched Avila's cell phone, the affidavit says he admitted he had been helping Martinez smuggle 'undeclared cash or drug money' since January.

CBP officers also said Avila admitted Martinez had been paying for his rent.

Martinez admitted to officers he had been smuggling nearly a million dollars in U.S currency each week to Mexico via private aircraft for about nine months, according to the affidavit.

He told CBP officers he gets 3.5 percent of the money he smuggles.

Avila and Martinez face up to five years in prison.

Read the full affidavit below:

