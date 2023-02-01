Hippo-tastic Fiesta medal feautures Timothy the Hippo

The world-famous hippo is once again the star of the show and the centerpiece for this year's design.

SAN ANTONIO — Everybody loves Timothy the Hippo at the San Antonio Zoo, so this year he is the centerpiece for their 2023 Fiesta Medal.

Anyhoo... the medal can be purchased at any zoo gift shop, the Train Depot in Brackenridge Park, and online while supplies last now through Fiesta - ¡VIVA!

The medal is hippo-tastic!

