INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night, a mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis International Airport left 8 people dead and 5 others shot.

Here's a break down of what we know so far:

10:30 a.m. - Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD and the FBI are providing an update on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

In the press conference, officials confirmed that investigators do believe that the weapon used was a "rifle."

The identities of all victims and the suspect have not been released.

A motive in this incident has not been identified. The preliminary investigation is ongoing and is expected to continue through at least the next 24 to 48 hours.

Press conference happening with an update on the FedEx shooting #Indy @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/yejbmnn4RK — Clint Erbacher (@ClintErbacherTV) April 16, 2021

10 a.m. - FedEx's CEO released a new statement on the mass shooting in Indianapolis:

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you regarding the tragedy that occurred at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis last night. While it will take some time to fully understand what happened, we know we lost eight team members in this senseless act of violence.

First and foremost, I want to express my deepest sympathies to the families, friends, and co-workers of those team members. Our priority right now is in responding to the situation on the ground and helping our team members and law enforcement. We have a team onsite in Indianapolis to provide support, and we are making counselors available.

This is a devastating day, and words are hard to describe the emotions we all feel. Please keep the Indianapolis team and surrounding community in your thoughts and prayers as we continue to support and care for each other in the difficult days ahead."

9:22 a.m. - 13News crews on scene could see investigators examining a vehicle that appeared to have been shot out in the parking.

At least one vehicle in parking lot has window apparently shot out. Another vehicle getting attention from investigators is parked near building with doors open on both sides. News conference at 10:30 am with authorities to provide update live on @WTHRcom. pic.twitter.com/gWaxVLMttf — Rich Nye (@RichNye13) April 16, 2021

9 a.m. - Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement regarding last night’s mass shooting:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

"Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we've lost."

8:55 a.m. - 13News has learned that the White House is in contact with the mayor's office and President Biden will be briefed on the mass shooting.

7:47 a.m. - Senator Mike Braun and Senator Todd Young release statements after learning of the mass shooting.

Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) April 16, 2021

The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 16, 2021

7:36 a.m. - People are slowly started to get word about their family members. Some rejoicing and embracing loved ones.

People are slowly getting word about loved ones who were working at the FedEx facility. This woman walked out proclaiming “Praise the Lord! My baby is safe!” Immediately embraced loved ones, picked up the phone and began spreading the word @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/p5mdZvD1wV — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) April 16, 2021

7:15 a.m. - 13News learned the FBI is now assisting in the investigation.

6:39 a.m. - Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement regarding the news of the mass shooting.

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

6 a.m. - IMPD confirms that IEMS pronounced eight people dead at the scene. Five victims with gunshot wounds were transported to local hospitals for treatment. Two victims were treated by medics at the scene and released.

4:37 a.m. - Families console each other at the Holiday Inn as they continue to wait for any news about their loved ones.

I’m at the Holiday Inn near the Indy Airport, where families wait to hear if loved ones are safe following the shooting at the FedEx facility. Families console each other as they wait, IMPD chaplains provide a shoulder to lean on. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/sNd7S8OSz5 — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) April 16, 2021

2:30 a.m. - FedEx releases a statement following news of the mass shooting.

1:43 a.m. - Family members of FedEx workers arrive at a nearby Holiday Inn Express at 8555 Stansted Rd. IMPD asked family members who were working at the facility and have not been able to contact them, report to that location.

Family members arriving to nearby Holiday Inn after shooting at Fed-Ex facility. Frustration as they say they haven’t been able to reach family working inside. Say there is a policy barring workers carrying phones on shift @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/78Nr9QDT8h — Allen Carter (@CarterNews) April 16, 2021

1:32 a.m. - Police said the shooter at the FedEx building took his own life.

1 a.m. - A witness tells 13News that he was outside the building and ducked to hide when he saw the suspect at the door of the FedEx facility with what he described as a rifle, yelling and firing shots. The witness was able to escape and warn others in the parking lot.

Friday 12:22 a.m. - IMPD said they found "multiple victims" at a shooting scene at the FedEx facility near the airport. I-70 shut down in both directions in the area.