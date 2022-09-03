'Time was of the essence' | Inside the cockpit of the helicopter that helped save a lost Texas boy

Five-year-old Cameron Crumrine was with one of his neighbors, more than one mile from home, waving down the crew.

The Department of Safety helicopter crew was just a couple of orbits away from having to give up the search for a missing Bandera County boy Tuesday. But then, the pilot glanced out his side window and saw the object of his effort.

DPS Pilot BJ Blanchard said, "I looked out the window and I saw the kid."

The boy had been found in a deep ravine, after spending a long, cold night on the ground. The crew says the boy was in need of medical help, and fast.

DPS Tactical Flight Officer Kolton Kendall, who brought the tired, wet child to the helicopter, said, "He was hypothermic and his O2 stats were low, and the medics asked if we could get him to the hospital."

Pilot BJ Blanchard said, “We knew time was of the essence because of every minute that the kid was out in the cold.”

“He had a dog with him at the time, and the dog came back to the house wet. And our fear was, being 5-years-old, he's in some body of water somewhere,” Blanchard said.

Kendall said when EMS personnel arrived on scene, the boy needed advanced care quickly, they didn’t hesitate to act.

Kendall said, "It would have taken over an hour to get him to the hospital (by ground), but we made it to Methodist in 19 minutes."

Blanchard called it a satisfying day at the office, “We had a great outcome!" he exclaimed with a broad smile.

Wednesday, the crew was back at work at their base at San Antonio International Airport when a call for assistance came in. A local law enforcement agency called to ask for backup as they attempted to capture a murder suspect.

All in a day's work, these guys say.

"It takes all of us to make it work, and when that happens, that's a good day," Kendall said.