Houston radio host Tim Tuttle's son airlifted to hospital after being seriously hurt in accident

HOUSTON — The New 93Q radio host Tim Tuttle announced Tuesday morning his teenage son was seriously hurt in a recent accident.
Jonas had to be airlifted to the hospital as he had head trauma, states a Facebook posts.
"Yesterday, my beautiful son, Jonas was in a car accident and had to be life flighted to the Med Center for head trauma. He’s currently being treated for a skull fracture and brain bleeding. The prognosis is encouraging but the situation is still a little touch and go. If you have a moment, please say a little prayer for him today. He’s such an amazing human being and I assure you that the world is a better place with him in it…"