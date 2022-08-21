VIDEO: Richmond officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital

"This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate," Sierra Neal wrote in the video's caption.

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding.

It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok of her walking in a white dress toward Burton's hospital room.

In the video, "Something in the Orange" by Zach Bryan plays in the background as Neal walks toward the room, surrounded by hospital staff standing in support of her and Burton.

"This walk was supposed to look a lot different, but I will always be thankful we still got to celebrate. Even if it is not legal on paper, you are my wife. I love you Seara," Neal wrote in the caption for the video.

A photo hangs on the door of Burton's room, showing the Richmond officer and her K-9 partner Brev, who was with her when she was shot on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The video has been viewed millions of times and has more than 260,000 likes. It's gained attention from people across the country, offering their prayers for Burton, Neal and their families.

A suspect, Phillip Lee, shot Burton at close range as Brev was checking his moped for drugs. She's been clinging to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital ever since.

Neal continues to show her strength in the face of tragedy, posting on social media last week to publicly thank everyone for their support.

In the post she said, "Seara is the strongest person I know and she continues to prove that every single day. She is the most beautiful human inside and out and anyone who has ever been lucky enough to know her will tell you the same."