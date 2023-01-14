TikTok creator teams up with South Texas Blood & Tissue to host blood drive

The blood drive started at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — South Texas Blood and Tissue has teamed up with TikTok creator Chancla Academy to host a blood drive here in San Antonio.

The blood drive began at 11 a.m. Saturday and lasts through 4 p.m. Those who donate will receive a Chancla Academy/STB&T shirt, a fleece blanket, a Torchy's Taco coupon and they will be entered to win a PS5.

The founder of Chancla Academy, Joe Coronado, said helping save lives is the best way to start 2023.

"What better way to start the new year than by helping the most vulnerable in our community, patients in our area?" said Coronado. "It's heartening to know that every two seconds someone needs blood and if I can help, then why not?"

The goal is to collect 30 donations which can help save 90 lives.