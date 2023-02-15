'I just want a flood up there': Viral Tik Tok shows Medina Lake before and after historic drought

The National Weather Service expects La Niña, a dry weather pattern, to loosen its three-year grip on Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — Joel Panchevre says he doesn't often visit his lake house anymore. The small home is 80 minutes away from San Antonio, and there's no lake left to enjoy.

"I live downtown, I work downtown, and my friends are downtown," he said. "There's no real reason to leave unless the water comes back to Medina Lake."

His dock now overlooks a barren valley. A pool of water, about two feet deep, is all that remains of the waves that once lapped at the property's shores.

Panchevre, who owns Thirsty Aztec and HUB MRKT downtown, says he'd rather spend time near the River Walk. At least that water isn't receding, he jokes.

"Having a lakefront property is a dream," he said. "To see that water go away, you know, it's kind of like seeing your dream go away."

Panchevre bought the property in 2019, when Medina Lake was nearly full. Today, it's nearly empty.

There's video to prove it.

Panchevre's Tik Tok post, which illustrates the dramatic change at Medina Lake, earned more than 9 million views in one week.

Some commenters are engaged in debate about climate change, he says. Others joke Panchevre should use the opportunity to make infrastructural repairs below the water line.

The waves will return, but it may take years of rain to replenish the reservoir. Medina Lake's mean water level has dropped 33.5 feet since February 2022.

Residents have long complained the Bexar Medina Atascosa Water Control and Improvement District 1, which manages the reservoir, drains and sells too much water to farmers.

Historic drought conditions didn't help matters in 2022. Panchevre says his property's value has dipped, though he has no plans to sell.

Neighbors tell them the lake has been lower, though. It's always refilled.

Fortunately, 2023 should bring more moisture than 2022 did. The National Weather Service now predicts a dry weather pattern, La Niña, will loosen its three-year grip on Texas in the coming months.

El Niño, a pattern more likely to produce rain, is about 60 percent likely to move into the area by fall. Conditions should be neutral until then, forecasters say.