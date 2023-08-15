Tiger Woods' mini-golf course is breaking ground in North Texas

PopStroke, which bills itself as an "elevated" mini-golf entertainment venue, is expected to open sometime next year.

THE COLONY, Texas — The Tiger Woods-partnered mini-golf course planned for The Grandscape development in The Colony is breaking ground on Tuesday.

PopStroke bills itself as an "elevated" mini-golf entertainment venue. The North Texas location is expected to open within the first few months of 2024, according to a company press release.

The venue, which is located between Scheels and Live Grandscape, will include two 18-hole putting courses, a full-service restaurant, multiple bars and an outdoor beer garden with lawn games, like cornhole, and a playground.

The company's state filing earlier this year detailed a $5.2 million renovation and alteration to a 13,000-square-foot space in the Grandscape development.

PopStroke putting courses are designed by Florida-based TGR Design, led by pro-golfer Tiger Woods. The company is also partnered with the golf manufacturer Taylormade.

In 2022, PopStroke secured its first location outside of Florida in Katy, Texas. The approximately 20,000-square-foot venue space spans two stories with a full-service restaurant, four bars and an ice cream parlor. Additionally, two 18-hole putting courses take up 55,000 square feet outside.

PopStroke has Florida locations in Fort Myers, Sarasota, Port Saint Lucie, Orlando and Tampa and another location in Glendale, Arizona. Along with PopStroke at the Grandscape, new locations are headed to Scottsdale, Arizona and Delray, Florida.

PopStroke will be located in the rapidly-developing Grandscape area of The Colony, off Sam Rayburn Tollway. The $1.5 billion development has drawn a host of stores and restaurants, including the Chicago hot dog-and-sandwich chain Portillo's and the sporting goods store Scheels.