Tickets now on sale for 2024 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

This is the rodeo's 75th year and the organization also unveiled its new anniversary logo Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo!

Sale of the tickets for rodeo and entertainment events began at 10 a.m. Wednesday. This is the rodeo's 75th year and the organization also unveiled its new anniversary logo Wednesday.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo helps educate Texas youth and raises millions of dollars in the form of scholarships, grants, endowments and Junior Livestock competitions.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, our over 6,000 volunteers, and all our media partners and sponsors.," said Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport.

The entertainment lineup for the 2024 rodeo has not been announced yet.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will take place February 8-25 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.