SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to University Hospital in serious condition after being shot twice in the chest.

Police believe the shooting happened at the Cove Apartments on the city's northside based on the dozen of calls they received for shots fired near McCarty and Lorene Streets.

An officer with SAPD arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. and saw a car take off at a high rate of speed.

The officer followed the car to the Staybridge Suites along Loop 410 and McCullough Avenue and found the victim by himself in the car.

The victim was reportedly uncooperative with police.