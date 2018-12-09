SAN ANTONIO — Three Walmart Neighborhood Market locations in San Antonio will close their doors next month, a spokesperson confirmed.

The locations at 6938 Walzem Rd, 3418 E Southcross, and 3847 Pleasanton Rd. will close on October 12. Pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer prescriptions to another convenient location.

There are other Walmart locations within three miles of each of the stores that are closing.

“Retail is changing quickly and innovation allows us to serve customers in ways never before possible. From grocery delivery, grocery pickup, pickup towers and remodeled stores, we are spending $277 million dollars in San Antonio and throughout Texas this year on new ways to save customers time. These new features and expanded conveniences complement our portfolio of stores in the market," Anne Hatfield, Walmart Director of Communications for Texas said.

Hatfield added that Walmart continues to try to find the right store mix in a time where customers want to save time and have choices in how to shop.

© 2018 KENS