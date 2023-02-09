Three turtles walk back onto shore; Amos Rehabilitation Keep see ‘rewarding team effort’ Labor Day Weekend

The turtles, Treasure Island, Ursula and Murphy made their return after several months of treatment with the Amos Rehabilitation Keep.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three adult loggerhead sea turtles made their return to sea with the help of the Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK). Labor Day weekend beachgoers were able to witness the wildlife release at Tony Amos Beach on Mustang Island this morning.

The turtles named, Treasure Island, Ursula and Murphey had been with the ARK for several months.

Jace Tunnell with the Harte Research Institute said seeing the turtles return to their home was a rewarding team effort.

"These sea turtles have been with us for several months,” Tunnell said. “They came in with some type of syndrome, so their blood levels were down. They were really thin. We were able to feed them. Our veterinarian made sure that their glucose levels looked good, and she gave them the ok to where we could release them today."

Tunnell said there are about 1,500 animals that come through ARK's doors each year but conditions have to be just right to come across and to be able to release adult sea turtles.

"I think today, there must've been close to a thousand people here, and so it's a real experience. These adult sea turtles aren't something that you see every day,” said Tunnell.

