Three things you should do if you're caring for someone with coronavirus

The City of San Antonio is offering a room at a facility for those who don't have room to isolate themselves or if they live with someone who is high- risk.

It's not easy to be holed up in a room for 14 days, but for Margaret Ochoa, who has tested positive, she's trying to make the most of it.

"My quarantine partner," she said she pointed her phone toward her cat.

"I'm just staying in my room and if my husband is out there by the time I need something either water or need to go to the restroom, I wear my gloves, I wear my mask and I just go and get whatever I'm supposed to get."

But like many, Ochoa wonders if what she's doing is enough. University Health System's Dr. Olga Nunez told KENS 5 there are three major things people should do when isolating a loved one in a shared home with coronavirus:

Staying in separate rooms

Disinfect as much as possible

Wear a mask

"Basically everyone in the house should wear a mask especially in close contact with the positive person," Dr. Nunez said via FaceTime. She also recommends for the infected person to use a separate bathroom, but if that's not possible, disinfect every single time.

"I do have disinfectant spray," Ochoa said as she's held up the bottle. While the San Antonio woman is prepared not everyone else is.

In an email to KENS 5, the city stated the facility does have some strict rules but encourages anyone who needs it to give the COVID hotline a call at 210-207-5779.

As for Ochoa, she'll continue to isolate away from her husband as she remains grateful her case isn't severe.