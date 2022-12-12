Three Texas cities in top 10 list for Grinchiest US cities, says report

San Antonio came in at #3, Dallas #7 and Houston is #10, according to a report by Finance Buzz, which looked at a lot of factors to reach their conclusion.

SAN ANTONIO — You're as cuddly as a cactus and as charming as an eel, San Antonio residents!

That is according to a new study from Finance Buzz, which looked at a lot of factors to determine which of America’s largest cities are the Grinchiest in the country.

The study took into consideration things like the amount of holiday decoration shops, Christmas tree lots, gift shops and food banks per 1,000 people. They also added in the amount of folks that volunteer for good measure, and San Antonio came up way short.

"The percentages of San Antonio residents that volunteer (24.6%) and donate to charity (43.1%) are among the 10 lowest in the country," says Finance Buzz.

It probably comes as no surprise that New York City topped the list in our country and Hartford, Connecticut tied with Providence, Rhode Island as the least Grinchy. Those two cities boast an impressive 950 holiday events to help bring joy to their residents.

The Grinchiest cities in America

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA San Antonio, TX Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Phoenix, AZ Dallas, TX Columbus, OH Oklahoma City, OK Houston, TX

Check out the complete list of Grinchiest Cities in the Country CLICK HERE.

Let's see if we can move up on the list for next year!

