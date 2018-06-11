Three people are dead and one is fighting for her life after a shooting at a home on the far west side of San Antonio Tuesday.

Police said they are investigating the fatal shooting as a murder-suicide.

The shooting took place Tuesday evening in the 10300 of Cone Hill, according to Doug Greene, SAPD Public Information Officer.

SAPD has only identified those killed as two teenaged girls and one teenage boy.

One woman in her 50s was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition. Police said she was shot in both arms.

Officers said they initially received a 911 call from a friend of one of the victims who was communicating with her via social media. When they arrived, police said they heard screaming in the back of the home.

Homicide investigators are working to piece together what led to the fatal shooting.

