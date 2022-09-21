Three teens detained after attempting to evade traffic stop, police say

A police sergeant noticed the stolen vehicle and began following them from a distance

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Three teenagers were taken into custody after attempting to evade a traffic stop, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened on Wednesday morning on Mabe Road on the city's west side.

A police sergeant noticed the stolen vehicle and began following them from a distance. They attempted to pull them over, and the driver took off, eventually running over a curb and getting stuck.

The officer was able to detain each suspect. Authorities searched the vehicle and found marijuana, as well as handguns, they said. As of now, the handguns are not registered as stolen, but there will be Unlawful Carrying charges.

Two of the suspects are 19-years-old and the other is 16-years-old.