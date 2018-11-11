SAN ANTONIO — Three teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night following a string of violent robberies across San Antonio earlier this week.

According to San Antonio Police, four men are accused of robbing a Circle K on the far west side in the 11000 block of Potranco Road at gunpoint on Friday, November 9. Investigators said the masked suspects displayed guns before fleeing the scene.

Later that same day, SAPD said the same four males were involved in a shooting at a Dollar General store on the southwest side in the 3300 block of Southwest Military Drive. Investigators said the cashier was shot with a long rifle after struggling with one of the gunmen.

On Saturday, police said four men matching the same description stole a Toyota Tacoma after holding its owner at gunpoint.

Saturday night, SAPD was alerted by the Somerset Police Department that they were arresting several men and a woman who had the stolen Toyota Tacoma.

After being interview by police, three men in the group confessed to the multiple robberies across San Antonio. The trio was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery each. Investigators expect an aggravated assault charge to follow.

Police recovered several weapons, including the long rifle used in the robberies.

