Three teens arrested after crashing stolen car, police say

An officer put their lights on, but then the driver of the stolen vehicle took off at a high rate of speed, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — Three teenagers were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around midnight Tuesday on the city's east side. Police spotted the stolen car at the intersection on Rigsby and WW White Road.

Shortly after, police found the stolen car had hit a fence. Each suspect, who were between the ages of 16 and 19, were arrested and booked on various charges.

SAPD said they did not chase the stolen vehicle when it took off because of their no pursuit policy. No injuries were reported.