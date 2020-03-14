SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting on the city's west side.

The incident took place around 2:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Lombrano Street near Woodlawn Lake.

Chief William McManus said officers were looking for suspects involved in a CVS robbery on Culebra Road.

As they were looking for those suspects, they came across another group unrelated from that incident, McManus said.

Three individuals were in a stolen grey SUV and officers said they noticed a gun in the car. They followed the vehicle to Lombrano Street, McManus said. Those people were said to have fired at the officers.

One officer returned fire and hit the shooter in the leg. The shooter and two other passengers were caught and taken into custody, McManus said.

The suspects may have also been involved in five or six previous robberies, McManus said.

Those three individuals have not been identified at this time.

