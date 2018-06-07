Three people have been arrested, accused of carrying out a rash of burglaries in the Alamo Ranch area. Investigators say seven cars were hit in just one night in May.

Robert Sheffield, Katherine Martinez, and Michael Metz Jr. were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime, after investigators say they were stealing from several cars on Elijah Stapp.

Joseph Tulipano lives on the street. “Because we are a nice neighborhood, one side of the road is gated, but we’re not,” Tulipano said. “So basically, they have free range to vehicles in the driveway.”

A neighbor alerted deputies to a man and woman seen going from driveway to driveway the night of May 28th. The witness said they were pulling on car door handles while another car followed behind.

When deputies got a hold of them, they say they found credit cards, wallets, purses, and other belongings inside of their car.

Leslie Rudd lives on Elijah Stapp, too and believes she was also a victim. “The center console was raised and riffled through,” Rudd said about her car.

Rudd said she never made a police report, but seven of her neighbors called Bexar County dispatch that night, reporting their cars had been broken into.

All of the reported stolen property was eventually recovered from the suspected burglars’ car. The items ranged from credit cards, shoes and cell phones to Xbox accessories.

Tulipano said he had his truck stolen from his driveway in April. He said video from his front neighbors' house shows the thieves getting away with it. The truck was also eventually recovered. It’s unclear if the three suspects were responsible.

Some of the neighbors told KENS 5 they have purchased security cameras for their homes since the incident.

