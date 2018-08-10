SAN ANTONIO — A shooting outside of a popular LGBT bar north of downtown sent three to the hospital overnight.

San Antonio police are still looking for the gunmen.

Investigators said a fight broke out inside of Pegasus bar in the 1400 block of North Main Avenue before the shooting around 12:20 am Monday.

Two people, a man and woman, left the bar and began firing several shots from a red Nissan, SAPD said.

Three people were wounded. A man and woman were both hit in the arm. Another man was shot in the leg. All three were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center.

SAPD said the suspects fled southbound on North Main Avenue in their red Nissan.

No arrests have been confirmed at this time.

