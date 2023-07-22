Three people injured during shooting at large party in Guadalupe County, deputies say

Officials say the men were allowed to shoot in the back area of the property but later began pointing guns at people.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured in a shooting overnight at a party in Guadalupe County, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. at the 5900 block of FM 117 on Saturday.

Investigators say half a dozen men wearing ski masks, ballistic vests and carrying guns arrived to a party of around 50 to 80 people .

Officials say the men were allowed to shoot in the back area of the property but later began pointing guns at people. A fight began and gunfire broke out injuring three people, according to deputies.

Officials say the men left the scene in a black SUV and party-goers told deputies the men are from San Antonio.

Two people were treated and released from a local hospital. Another person was transferred to a San Antonio hospital with non life-threatening injuries.