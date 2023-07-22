Three people injured during shooting at large party in Guadalupe County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured in a shooting overnight at a party in Guadalupe County, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred at 2 a.m. at the 5900 block of FM 117 on Saturday.
Investigators say half a dozen men wearing ski masks, ballistic vests and carrying guns arrived to a party of around 50 to 80 people .
Officials say the men were allowed to shoot in the back area of the property but later began pointing guns at people. A fight began and gunfire broke out injuring three people, according to deputies.
Officials say the men left the scene in a black SUV and party-goers told deputies the men are from San Antonio.
Two people were treated and released from a local hospital. Another person was transferred to a San Antonio hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspects identities are not known and the investigation is ongoing.