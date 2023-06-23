Three SAPD officers shoot and kill a woman during a disturbance

"This is all very sketchy right now," said Chief McManus.

SAN ANTONIO — The Medical Examiner has yet to release the name of a 46-year-old woman who died when she was shot by three San Antonio Police Officers early Friday.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Rosemont at Miller’s Pond on Old Pearsall Road.

Police Chief William McManus said, “What we know right now from preliminary information is that there was a disturbance and a woman was tinkering or destroying a fire alarm in her apartment.”

McManus added, “The fire department showed up first and the woman continued to destroy property in the apartment and the fire department backed off.”

Five times in his narrative about the sequence of events, McManus characterized the early information as ‘very sketchy,’ saying he had not had time to review body worn camera evidence of the incident.

“The disturbance continued and at some point, again this is very sketchy, at some point, three officers fired at the woman,” McManus said. The three officers, he said, have three, five and 14 years of service with the department.

One neighbor who did not want to be identified said everyone in the building was rousted out of bed by blaring fire alarms.

The neighbor said as they all congregated outside and talked among themselves, everything seemed calm.

One person said they are in shock that the woman that had been having a normal conversation during the incident ended up dead just a few minutes later.

McManus said, “My understanding right now is that she did something that threatened the officers and the officers fired at that point. I don’t know what that was. I have not seen the video.”

When asked if the woman had a weapon, McManus said, “We haven’t spoken to the officers yet. There’s some due process that has to take place before that happens that hasn’t happened yet. Once it does we will speak to the officers.”

McManus said he would return to his office to review the body worn camera video.

Eight hours after the shooting the Public Information Office sent an email stating “We currently do not have any details to update. We are working to get preliminary information and will provide an update as soon as we can.”