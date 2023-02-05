Trio of puppies found cold, wet and covered in ticks in drainage ditch

The puppies were recued by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, then transferred into the care of SNIPSA while they wait for loving homes.

SAN ANTONIO — Three puppies were found abandoned, cold and wet, and covered in ticks, in a drainage ditch last Tuesday.

City of San Antonio Animal Care Services officers were out helping folks during the winter storm when they spotted two of the puppies near a drainpipe in the ditch.

Rescuers were worried the puppies would not survive outside in the bitter cold, so they quickly worked to rescue the little pups. They grabbed the pair, then noticed a third puppy hiding nearby.

Coordinators Trujillo and Anderson were able to rescue that pup as well.

They carefully surveyed the area to be certain that no puppy was left behind.

The three puppies were bundled up and taken back to ACS for care.

Puppy trio found covered in ticks, dumped in drainage ditch 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The puppy trio, now named Dylan, Alex, and Natalie, all seemed to be in good health and just needed a safe and warm place to stay. The puppies also needed a few hitchhiking ticks removed from their fur.

A few hours later, SNIPSA saw the pups and transferred them into their care to help them find furever homes.

It takes a village sometimes. Thankfully, both agencies worked together to make sure these three adorable babies have a chance at a loving home.

To find out how you can adopt them visit SNIPSA's website CLICK HERE.

To find out more about City of San Antonio ACS visit their website.

MORE LOCAL ANIMAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.