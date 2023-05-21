Three people, two cats and a dog all escaped safely from fire on northwest side

The home suffered major damage from the flames.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people, two cats and one dog all escaped safely from a fire at a northwest-side home overnight.

Firefighters responded to a house fire around 3:09 a.m. in the 9800 block of Powderhouse Drive.

The battalion chief says when they arrived, flames were spreading through the roof.

Three people were able to get out on their own and firefighters rescued two cats and one dog.

The home suffered major damage from the flames. No word on the estimated damages caused by the fire was given.

No other injuries were reported and no other details were provided.

