Three people steal ATM from gas station using sledgehammer, police say

The theft happened around 3:10 a.m. at a gas station on Fredericksburg and Loop 410.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for three people in a pick-up truck who stole an ATM from a convenience store early Thursday morning.

The theft happened around 3:10 a.m. at a gas station on Fredericksburg and Loop 410.

Police say three people in a truck pulled up to the store, broke the glass using a sledgehammer and tied up the ATM inside the store before taking off.

The clerk was the only person inside the store, and he was not hurt.

It is not known how much money was inside the cash machine. Police later found the vehicle used in the crime at an apartment complex near Loop 410 and I-10. Police said the truck had been stolen around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say they have seen an increase in these types of thefts. KENS 5 has covered four similar thefts in the last month.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.