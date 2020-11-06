Police: 50-year-old woman shot and killed her parents, then turned the gun on herself

The woman's mother and father died at the scene. The shooter was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman called 911 Thursday morning saying she shot her parents, then shot herself in the backyard.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the call came in at 7:10 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Round Table in the Camelot neighborhood south of Walzem Road and east of I-35.

The shooter, who has only been identified as a 50-year-old woman, survived and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the two people who died, the woman's mother, 79, and father, 84, died at the scene.