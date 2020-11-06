Police: 50-year-old woman shot and killed her parents, then turned the gun on herself

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a woman called 911 Thursday morning saying she shot her parents, then shot herself in the backyard.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, the call came in at 7:10 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Round Table in the Camelot neighborhood south of Walzem Road and east of I-35.
The shooter, who has only been identified as a 50-year-old woman, survived and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said the two people who died, the woman's mother, 79, and father, 84, died at the scene.
