Car crashes into apartment complex; three people inside apartment at time of crash

SAN ANTONIO — A vehicle crashed into an apartment, causing severe damage to the building, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment complex on Lockhill Selma Road.

When police arrived, they found a black Mercedes wedged inside the unit. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was reportedly not hurt.

There were three people inside the apartment, but they were not injured, police said. The crash caused major damage to the apartment; water and electricity had be shut off in the building.

The driver was evaluated for Driving While Intoxicated.