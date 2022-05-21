Car crash leaves two in critical condition, one in stable, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to a hospital after a car crash on the far west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday on Marbach and Pue Road.
When authorities arrived, they had to cut a woman from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. A passenger, an unidentified man, was also taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported in stable condition.
It's unclear if intoxication was a factor. No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.