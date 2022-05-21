x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Car crash leaves two in critical condition, one in stable, BCSO says

When authorities arrived, they had to cut one of the passengers from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life.

More Videos

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to a hospital after a car crash on the far west side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday on Marbach and Pue Road. 

When authorities arrived, they had to cut a woman from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. A passenger, an unidentified man, was also taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported in stable condition. 

It's unclear if intoxication was a factor. No other details were provided and no other injuries were reported.  

Related Articles