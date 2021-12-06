Three people hospitalized after shooting east of downtown San Antonio

At this time, SAPD knows very little details surrounding the incident, other than an altercation leading to the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — A fight east of downtown led to a shooting, leaving three people injured, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Hays and New Braunfels Avenue.

When police arrived, they found two women had been shot multiple times. They were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said a male victim later showed up to University Hospital with a gunshot wound, but police say his injuries are non life-threatening.

At this time, SAPD knows very little details surrounding the incident, other than an altercation leading to the shooting. Police say witness stories are conflicting, but that a woman reportedly pulled out a gun and opened fire, then took off in a white car.

Authorities are investigating.