Three people found shot inside car on southeast side of San Antonio

When SAPD arrived at the location, they found the victims inside a car with non-life threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after three people were found with gunshot wounds inside a car on the southeast side of town early Wednesday morning.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 600 block of Carolina Street just after 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the three victims, a man in his 20s and two teens, inside a car with gunshot wounds. One victim was shot in the neck and the other two had gunshot wounds to their arm.

The teens told police that an unknown suspect drove by and shot them. Police said the shooting happened at another location and the victims then drove to the location where they were found by police. They could not give a description of the suspect(s) car.

The three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.

