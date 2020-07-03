SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the San Antonio Fire Department were called out to the 5100 block of Sierra Friday night just before 10 p.m.

At the scene, they found a small single-story home with heavy fire on the side of the house, according to an official with SAFD.

Fire crews made a quick attack on the blaze, and were able to get it under control in under 10 minutes.

There were 3 people in the home when the fire began, but they were able to make out of the home without any injuries. They claimed that they were asleep when the fire began.

The battalion chief says that the fire started in an area that does not have any sources of ignition, so the fire appeared suspicious.

Arson investigators were called out to the scene. No word on the damages sustained to the home at this time.