SAN ANTONIO — A drunk driver is behind bars and three people are in critical condition after an accident overnight on the city's northeast side.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said the driver veered off Gibbs Sprawl Road in the 7200 block around 1:45 am Wednesday when he struck three pedestrians walking along the road.

The male driver was detained for driving while intoxicated, according to BCSO.

The victims were transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

