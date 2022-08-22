Three migrants wearing ghillie suits apprehended at border

They were attempting to blend in with the terrain in the area.

EL PASO, Texas — Three undocumented immigrants dressed in Ghillie suits were apprehended at the border Thursday, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

SMUGGLER TACTICS! People that enter illegally into the #USA, will often use extraordinary tactics to evade detection & arrest. Kudos to #ElPaso Sector #Santateresa agents for interdicting 3 migrants wearing #ghillie suits to blend into the southern #NewMexico desert terrain. @CBP pic.twitter.com/fDXWkYfQzd — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) August 18, 2022

A ghillie suit is a type of camouflage clothing designed to resemble the background environment such as foliage, snow or sand.

The three were taken into custody in Santa Teresa, New Mexico and will be processed accordingly.

