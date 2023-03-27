Three men hospitalized after head-on collision, police say

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the lower level of I-10 near Culebra.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men are hospitalized after a head on collision near downtown early Monday morning.

Police say one of the drivers was headed the wrong way on the highway when they crashed into the other car.

All three of the men were taken to University Hospital. At last check, one of three men is in serious condition. One of the men is in his 50s and the other two are in their 30s, according to police.

The crash is under invesitgation.

