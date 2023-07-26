Three men grazed by bullets in drug-related shooting on north side of town, SAPD says

Police say the group of men were standing in a parking lot of some apartments when a vehicle drove up and someone inside tried to sell them drugs.

SAN ANTONIO — Three men escape serious injury after a shooting early Wednesday morning on the north side of town.

SAPD was called out to the 300 block of Sahara Drive around 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting in progress.

Police say the group of men were at an apartment complex when the suspects drove up to them and tried to sell them some drugs. When they refused, officers say one of the people in the car opened fire on the men, grazing all three.

The suspects then ditched the car and ran off.

The three guys who were grazed were treated at the scene by paramedics and are expected to be okay.

Police say they’re speaking with witnesses to get better descriptions of the suspects.

This is a devloping story.

