Border Patrol arrested three MS-13 gang members over the weekend in three separate locations near the Texas and Mexico border.

On Friday, officials say they arrested a Salvadoran man near Hidalgo. Records showed he was a member of MS-13.

On Saturday, another Salvadoran man was arrested near Granjeno. Officials say he entered the country with his minor daughter and was also revealed to be a member of MS-13.

Later that day, a third Salvadoran man was arrested by Rio Grande City agents and his records showed him to be a member of MS-13.

