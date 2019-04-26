SAN ANTONIO — Police have identified the three victims shot in a drive-by shooting on the city’s south side.

Police responded to a "shots fired" call on the 500 block of Bailey Avenue around 4:30 pm Thursday.

“It sounded like loud bangs,” neighbor Jacqueline Sumaya said. “I heard at least 12 shots, grabbed my gun, told my husband call the police and I ran through the driveway here and I saw one of the guys lying on the ground.

Zumaya said she helped the man until the ambulance arrived.

Police identified the three victims as Anthony Cantu, 20, Nathan Saenz, 18, John Caballero, 28.

One of those men was inside the home during the time of the shooting.

SAPD Chief William McManus said investigators are searching for three suspects who were in a white four-door Ford.

Police believe the shooting is possibly gang-related.

Neighbors are afraid they could get caught in the crossfire next time.

"This isn't going to end until someone's in a body bag,” Zumaya said.