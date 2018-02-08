According to the San Antonio Police Department, an 18-wheeler collided with another vehicle and flipped several times, leaving three people injured at the scene of an accident on North Loop 1604 near Bitter on Wednesday night.

SAPD says that while the 18-wheeler was flipping, the vehicle caught fire.

The driver was pulled out and taken to the hospital. Two other people who were in a vehicle nearby were also taken to the hospital.

Photo courtesy KENS 5 viewer Deshaun Allen

Police didn’t provide any specifics about the injuries that the three people suffered except to say that they weren’t life-threatening.

As of Wednesday night, TxDOT was on the scene inspecting the median while hazmat crews cleaned up.

