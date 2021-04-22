Three in custody after alleged kidnapping; police still searching for fourth suspect

Authorities have not located a victim, but are still investigating.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to a call for a kidnapping at Hotel 6 near the airport.

Authorities in a helicopter spotted a white Chevy Malibu near Grissom Road and followed the vehicle. The driver then took off and drove the opposite way through traffic on Highway 1604.

The suspect's tires then blew out after hitting a curb. Four people inside the vehicle jumped out and three have reportedly been detained; two men and one woman.

Police are still searching for the fourth suspect, a man whose identity has not been reported.

