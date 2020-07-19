Three in critical condition after drive-by shooting on the west side, police say

Police said a silver SUV pulled up beside the victims's vehicle and started shooting at them while they were traveling southbound on 410.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a drive-by shooting, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Sunday on Medina Base Road near Interstate 410 Access Road.

When police arrived, they found the three victims, two men and one woman, inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

SAPD said the driver was a woman in her 20s who had been shot in the head. The male passenger was a man in his 30s who had multiple gunshot wounds to the arm, hand and abdomen. The backseat passenger was a man in his 30s who had been shot in the legs and arms.

Each victim was taken to University Hospital with critical injuries. No arrests have been reported.